South Creake villagers raise funds for new defibrillator

Three friends from South Creake and a small band of volunteers have raised £1,640 to purchase a new defibrillator for the village.

Glynis Clack, Sue Hart and Alison Wakeman started by running coffee mornings in the village’s community centre, the Memorial Pavilion, to provide residents with the opportunity to meet socially and in the process raise funds for the pavilion upkeep.

But their efforts, which began a little more than a year ago, quickly turned into a fundraiser for a piece of vital life-saving equipment.

The coffee mornings, started last August and held on the last Wednesday morning of the month from 10.30am to noon, are proving to be so popular they attract around 60 customers.

Tea is also on offer and a wide range of home-made cakes whilst other volunteers run stalls to help raise even more money.

Surrounding the centre are tennis, football and bowls clubs, whilst the hall hosts Zumba classes plus a range of less strenuous events.

Individuals from all walks of life can suffer sudden heart problems but defibrillators have proved to be an important piece of life-saving equipment where strenuous activities are carried out.

Sue Hart said: “The pavilion is the centre of village life and we thought it would be the best place for the defibrillator.”

The machine is now installed on the outside wall of the pavilion facing the main road through the village and is easily accessible by those using the pavilion, residents or holiday makers.

At a public meeting on Wednesday, October 18, at 6pm, NHS Ambulance staff will introduce the equipment to residents and teach up to 12 volunteers the skills of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, better known as CPR, a manual skill that can keep a patient alive until the arrival of doctors or paramedics.