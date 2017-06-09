South Lynn couple left ‘isolated’ without a phone line

Gill Leppard, who describes the issue as “ridiculous”.

Gill Leppard and her husband Nicholas moved from Peterborough into their new home in Minnow Avenue – a new build – in February and have been without a connection for all of that time.

Mrs Leppard said they have been back and forth with Sky, who they have taken out their contract with, and with Openreach, who Sky say need to install some cabling before their line will be installed.

“We’re not getting anywhere, it’s ridiculous. We feel like there is nothing else we can do,” she added.

“We have had several different dates for when Openreach will be working and completing the cabling.”

Although the retired couple do both now have smartphones, it is now costing them a lot to make up for their lack of a connection.

“ We’ve had to make several trips to the library, and I had to go there just to catch up with Doctor Who!”

Mrs Leppard said they had moved to Lynn to be closer to her father-in-law who lives in Fakenham, but the lack of a landline has not helped matters.

“We can manage without broadband, but not a landline. We are a bit isolated here now.

“We don’t understand why our next door neighbours have broadband and we don’t.”

An spokesman for Openreach said: “We’re extremely sorry for the delay in installing service to Mr and Mrs Leppard.

“It’s been a very complex and time-consuming job, and we need to close roads and carry out extensive engineering works to install the new cabling needed.

“We’re doing all we can to get this sorted as quickly as possible, and we’re also urgently exploring solutions to give Mr and Mrs Leppard a temporary service whilst the main cabling work is being carried out.”