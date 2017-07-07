South Lynn residents ‘isolated’ for months set to get phone line connections

Residents in South Lynn who were left feeling “isolated” without internet and landline for several months are due to be connected in the next couple of weeks.

A number of those living in new builds in the area voiced their frustrations at the lack of services last month having been told by Openreach that there was not enough capacity for them.

It was hoped that the services would be installed by Wednesday but now the firm has said that work is due to be completed two weeks today at the latest for the remaining five households to be connected.

A spokesman for Openreach said: “We are very sorry for the delays on completing this final work.

“We have now been able to provide working lines for the vast majority of residents, however five homes are still waiting to be connected.”

He said the engineering work to connect these remaining customers will require road traffic management which means the installation is “more complicated” and will take slightly longer than originally planned.

He added: “The work is due to be completed by Friday, July 21. Engineers will carry out some of the work overnight to minimise disruption and are doing everything they can to finish before the given date.

“Openreach will continue to keep service providers updated with progress and they in turn will keep their customers and residents informed about when their telephone and broadband services can be started.”

But Alexandra Kemp, county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn – who has been involved in the process of trying to get residents their connections – has said the response had not been good enough.

She said: “I took this issue up for residents two months ago with County Broadband, BT and the borough and appreciate Openreach’s help for constituents.

“But waiting several months for broadband and landlines for new homes is not acceptable in the twenty-first century.”