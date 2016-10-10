South Norfolk man dressed as clown who jumped out and screamed at woman cautioned

A 30-year-old man from south Norfolk has been cautioned after jumping out at a woman dressed as a clown in Norwich.

The incident happened at about 8.24pm on Sunday evening in Eaton Park.

A woman was making her way through the park alone when the man dressed as a clown jumped out from behind a tree.

He then screamed at the victim and ran after her before she escaped.

Superintendent Lynne Cross said: “Whilst this craze may seem harmless, it is actually quite frightening to those who experience it. It will not be tolerated and anyone caught with the intention of causing alarm, harassment or distress will be dealt with robustly.”

He was cautioned after committing Public Order offences, a police spokesperson said.