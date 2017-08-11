South West Norfolk MP shocked over man’s violent death

The South West Norfolk MP has expressed her shock at the violent death of a 83-year-old dog walker who was stabbed to death near East Harling.

Peter Wrighton’s body was discovered in woodland near Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling on Saturday.

And post-mortem examination tests showed the elderly man had been repeatedly stabbed in his head and neck.

Elizabeth Truss said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by reports of the death of local man in woodland near East Harling.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.”

Norfolk Police said it is not yet known whether the Banham man knew his killer, and said they have received more than 100 calls in the past three days in connection to the murder.

They asking people who live within a five mile radius of the crime scene to check their bins for “a weapon or anything unusual”, as a weapon is yet to be discovered.

Mr Wrighton, who was a married father-of-two and grandfather, had before volunteered at Bressingham Steam Museum as a guard on the trains and at Snetterton Dogs Trust.