South Wootton couple raise thousands for King’s Lynn-based charity at ball

A couple from South Wootton have raised more than £5,500 for a Lynn-based charity which helped them by organising a ball.

Verity and Ashley Gamble, pictured above, arranged Summer’s Ball to fundraise for one-woman charity Theresa McGrath of Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, who supported them when their baby Summer was stillborn in September last year.

The ball was held at the Knight’s Hill Hotel Barns and featured an auction, a raffle and live entertainment.

Mrs Gamble said: “We celebrated Summer’s first heavenly birthday on September 26 with a little birthday party and cake, and we have just had Summer’s Ball and raised a fantastic £5,505.52, this is without photo sales, with proceeds all going to Theresa’s Tiny Treasures.”

Around 250 people attended the charity evening and helped to raise the money.

Mrs Gamble said: “It was an amazing night full of laughter, food, drink, dancing and a few tears but the night was full of love.

“To know that we have raised money in Summer’s name which will go to help other families who sadly find themselves in similar positions in the future is so amazing and my heartfelt thanks go to all who attended or donated to the evening whether through money, prizes or the assistance of making the night what it was.” Photo: Sarah Smith Photography.