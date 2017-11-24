South Wootton pupils dig deep to fill shoeboxes

Children at a West Norfolk village school have been digging deep to help those less fortunate during the run-up to Christmas.

Youngsters at the South Wootton Junior School, pictured above, filled 19 festive shoeboxes, three times more than had been expected.

Teacher Serena Smith said: “It’s a fantastic way to help the children think about how lucky they are to receive so much, not only at Christmas but all year round. A lot of thought went into each shoebox and I’m proud of them all.” Picture: submitted