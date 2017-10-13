South Wootton students to share school supplies overseas

A parachute, rounders bats and dominoes are just some of the equipment bought by a West Norfolk school for their peers in Ghana thanks to money raised by the pupils.

Students at South Wootton Junior School raised £250 to buy maths and PE equipment before staff embark on a trip to Kumasi in the October half-term.

Year six teacher Sarah Jay will be joined by teachers and head teachers from schools across Norfolk for a trip to the African country, departing next Friday.

The visit, funded by the British Council, will not only see the equipment donated to schools in Kumasi, but will also be an opportunity for the teachers to share educational ideas.

Miss Jay said: “I specialise in maths and I love teaching PE so I will be sharing ideas on how they can teach maths and PE using the equipment we have bought.

“I’m very excited about the trip, I can’t wait.”

Miss Jay said the money to buy the equipment was raised by the year five and six children who took part in a ‘fiver challenge’ during which they had to set up their own business using £5.

Parents and students from other year groups were then invited to purchase items from the businesses, and the profits from these were used to buy the equipment.

Miss Jay said she will also be taking about 60 handwritten letters from the year six children, to help teach how to construct one.

She hopes to bring some back from the Ghanaian pupils in return.

