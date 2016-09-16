Southery Academy gets the golden ticket

Youngsters at Southery Academy kept the memory of Roald Dahl’s greatest literary creations alive a century on when they celebrated the author’s 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Willy Wonka, Matilda, Fantastic Mr Fox and the BFG were just some of the characters brought to life in the playground, and there was even a giant peach running around.

Learning catalyst Sue Vainu, who organised the day, said: “It’s been a great day; we’ve been making all sorts of crafts such as BFG ears, Willy Wonka lollipops, dream jars and witches mice. The children look great!”

Despite temperatures soaring in the village, children were proud to parade their costumes for staff and other classmates, with a ‘best dressed’ winner picked from each class.