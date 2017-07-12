Southery carnival is a big success for village groups

Southery was swamped with heroes and villains on Saturday when it staged its annual carnival day.

Kevin Rooney, project manager for the event, said the day, which took the theme of heroes and villains this year, had been a huge success.

Southery Carnival at Southery Village Playing Field. Pictured Bethaney Coates having her face painted by Charlotte Watts.

The carnival parade attracted a good number of floats which were joined by a limosine, ambulance, mopeds and cyclists as the procession made its way through the village to the playing field.

Winners of the best float were Southery Pre-school with their Marvel-themed entry. Second prize went to Southery Youth Club who chose The Walking Dead for their entry and third place was awarded to Southery Academy who depicted Star Wars.

Highlights of the afternoon included a display by the Legacy Dance School, a demonstration by the baton twirlers, a dog show and a space hopper racing for all ages.

It is hoped the event will have beaten last year’s total of £500 raised for village groups.

Southery Carnival at Southery Village Playing Field. Pictured Group Performing ' The Decades ".

Kevin said: “It used to be that all the various organisations in the village held their own fundraising events and were competing against each other. A group of us got together and suggested that we all fundraise together and then any organisation that needs something can just ask and it works really well.

“We also take it in turns to project manage events so the responsibility is not left on one person’s shoulders.

“We are really pleased with the way this weekend’s carnvial went, we had the sunshine and we had the crowds - we think around 1,000 came along throughout the day, which is great.”

