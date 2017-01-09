Southery man admits making indecent images of children

A 36-year-old man from Southery has pleaded guilty to 13 offences relating to making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images of animals.

Ian Boyes, of Feltwell Road, who admitted 10 counts of making indecent images, two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images of animals and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child, is to have his case heard at crown court.

At a pre-sentence hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the court was told that the indecent images covered categories A, B and C.

The court also heard that the photographs were made sometime between December 1999 and June 2016 – when the images were found by police.

Boyes was released on bail, on the condition that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless unavoidable.

He was committed to crown court for sentencing.