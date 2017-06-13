Southery pupils go on the run for cancer charity

Youngsters at the Southery Academy have raised hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research by taking part in a Race for Life-themed event at the school.

Principal Julian Goodrum said: “We have raised over £400 on the JustGiving fundraising page and we raised a further £405.40 on the day.

“We’ve yet to collect in all of the sponsor money but want to say thank you to everyone who has contributed and a big well done to all involved.”