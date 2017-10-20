Southery students celebrate harvest festival

Southery Academy held their Harvest Festival assembly on Friday, October 13 and children were asked to bring in a donation on the day.

The school hall was packed for the celebration and students sung songs and read poetry including ‘Farmers Boy’ sung by the Lions class who are learning the number as part of the Downham Cluster Noted Liars project.

All donations that were collected on the day will be given to the foodbank.

Principle of Southery Academy, Julian Goodrum, said: “Observing celebrations such as this are important as they provide an opportunity to show that we care for those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Picture: SUBMITTED.