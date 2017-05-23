Spalding man stole from King’s Lynn shop

A man who stole fragrances from a Lynn shop acted “on the spur of the moment”, a court heard.

Marian Costea, 28, was fined £120 after pleading guilty to theft during a hearing on Monday.

The court heard Costea had gone into the town’s Debenhams store with another man on March 18.

CCTV showed the pair selecting several bottles of fragrance and concealing them in their jackets, before leaving without paying.

They were stopped nearby, where Costea, of Spring Street, Spalding, was found to be carrying two stolen items, worth almost £150. A magnet was also found, which officers suspected may have been used to remove security tags, though Costea denied it.

Mitigating solicitor Rob New said: “This is a very foolish way to lose your good name.”

Costea was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.