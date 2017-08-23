Special meeting called to debate new Downham Market housing bid

A special meeting will take place next week to discuss plans for hundreds of new homes on the edge of Downham.

Town councillors will debate a new application for permission to develop land off Nightingale Lane during an additional session at the town hall next Wednesday, August 30, at 7pm.

A similar session was held earlier this year to discuss a previous application for the same site, which was subsequently rejected by West Norfolk Council in April.

Developers, the Grosvenor Partnership, insist they have addressed the primary reason for refusal of the initial application, arguing that the new proposal has a significantly lower density of housing than the previous scheme.

But critics maintain the town’s existing infrastructure cannot cope with such a large scale of development, even though 170 homes have already been approved nearby.

A statement posted on the town council’s Facebook page today said agenda papers would be published in accordance with its normal procedures ahead of the meeting.