Special Rocky Horror Picture Show fundraiser in King’s Lynn

A special screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show took place at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema.

The charity fundraiser for West Norfolk Young Carers involved councillor Lesley Bambridge – a trustee of the group – took place on Hallowe’en night.

Young carers leader Jackie Haverson said: “We run three groups of Young Carers and organise activities for them to give them a regular break as well as being there to listen.”

Prizes were handed out for the best dressed on the night. Pictured above in centre is councillor Lesley Bainbridge with some guests guests dressed as characters of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. mlnf16mf010082