Special service marks Walpole St Andrew air crash anniversary

A special remembrance service has been held to mark the 75th anniversary of a tragic air crash at Walpole St Andrew.

During a training flight on November 24, 1941, a Manchester MK1 was involved in a collision with a Hurricane I V68864.

Special Remembrance Service at Walpole St Andrew at the 75th anniversary of the 97 Sqdn Manchester Mk1 of an arrow formation flying in low cloud was struck by a Hurricane. ANL-161125-131216009

The Hurricane pilot, Sergeant George Arthur Johnston, was killed along with all seven of the 97 Squadron from the Manchester when it crashed into a field.

All seven members of the 97 Squadron were based at RAF Coningsby.

The special service was conducted by the Reverend Rachel Cook and among the dignitaries to attend were Squadron Leader Saykin from RAF Marham.