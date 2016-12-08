Special service marks Walpole St Andrew air crash anniversary

A special remembrance service has been held to mark the 75th anniversary of a tragic air crash at Walpole St Andrew.
During a training flight on November 24, 1941, a Manchester MK1 was involved in a collision with a Hurricane I V68864.
The Hurricane pilot, Sergeant George Arthur Johnston, was killed along with all seven of the 97 Squadron from the Manchester when it crashed into a field.
All seven members of the 97 Squadron were based at RAF Coningsby.
The special service was conducted by the Reverend Rachel Cook and among the dignitaries to attend were Squadron Leader Saykin from RAF Marham.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.