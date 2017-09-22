‘Spirits lifted’ after funds raised for Grimston man’s cancer treatment

A woman who has been fundraising for her husband’s cancer treatment has said the support they have received has been “amazing”.

Justyna Redhead, from Grimston, set up a crowdfunding appeal to raise £33,000 to pay for specialist cancer treatment last week, and, in that time, the target has almost been reached.

Her husband Mark, 42, has been through several bouts of chemotherapy, an operation and radiotherapy since he was diagnosed with a stage three brain tumour in 2011.

Justyna was three-months pregnant at this point, and said it was “the worst news we could ever get”.

“Our world turned upside down,” she added.

Having been given the all clear a few years ago, the family was devastated to discover that the cancer had returned more aggressively and was terminal in January of this year.

Although doctors said there was nothing else that could be done to help Mark, Justyna said they continued looking for more options.

“I never stopped searching for hope, I read a lot of articles and watched many programmes about conventional and unconventional medicine.”

But it was only when her friend, who has breast cancer, told Justyna of a specialist clinic in Germany called Unifrontis, that the family found hope for a potential life-saving option.

After a conversation with medical professionals in Germany, Justyna turned to crowdfunding to raise £33,000 to pay for the treatment.

“Within minutes of posting the page on Facebook, we had a brilliant response, and we have managed to raise most of the money within seven or eight days,” Justyna said.

“It wasn’t expected. It’s amazing – the way people have come together and want to help.”

Members of the community have rallied to raise funds for the family, and have planned a number of fundraising events.

Holly Meadows Youth Football Club fundraised during their home matches last weekend and collected £725.

Justyna said, with the majority of the money raised, they have been able to make an appointment at the clinic for early October.

“We are very pleased, he needs that treatment as soon as possible.”

The couple, along with their six-year-old son Oliver, will travel to Germany for a three week stay – which is the duration of the treatment.

Justyna said: “We are hoping for the best, it’s a bit scary but we keep believing and it has certainly raised Mark’s spirits and built on his hope.”

“Oliver knows his dad is poorly. Other boys go and play games with their dad, but he’s never been able to do that.

“He needs his dad to be able to do things with him.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/mark-redhead-brain-tumour.