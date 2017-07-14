Sponsored run at Litcham school will remember former student

The life of a former student is to be celebrated at a school next week during a run to fundraise for a new sports facility.

Pupils and staff at Litcham School will take part in the sponsored run on Friday in Sam Alger’s name – after he suddenly died in June last year in Spain – to raise money for a new sports pavilion.

Sam, who was 25, attended the school on Church Street along with his brother Rob – his grandfather had previously been a governor there and his mum Eileen has worked at the school for many years and is now senior pastoral care manager and head of year seven.

So next Friday, a number of those at Litcham from the primary and secondary phases, along with some members of his family, will join together to complete a one-mile or a 5km run.

Mrs Alger said: “After Sam’s tragic death so many friends, family and the wider community expressed that they wanted to raise money to fund a project in memory of him.

“With Sam’s passion for sport it seems fitting to fundraise towards a brand new sports pavilion at Litcham School, for youngsters and the wider rural community to enjoy.”

She said the new facilities will increase participation, broaden opportunities, benefit health and drive aspirations towards sport.

“This is something we feel sure Sam would truly approve of as sport was his passion.”

Up until last year, Sam had spent three years working as a sports science analyst for the Qatari Stars League and prior to that completed an intern year with Hull City Football Club, which saw them promoted to the premier league.

Fundraising exploits have been supported by friends and family both locally and much further afield for Sam’s Fund – which has so far raised more than £50,000.

“Sport, both professionally and for pleasure, were his world and he would be truly excited about the sporting opportunities a new pavilion would offer,” Mrs Alger added.