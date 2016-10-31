‘Spooktacular recovery’ for bat trapped in King’s Lynn house

A brown long-eared bat which got trapped in a house in Lynn has had a “spooktacular recovery” after being treated by specialists.

The tiny mammal was captured and taken to a bat carer but wouldn’t eat so was taken in by specialists at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre on Wednesday, October 19.

He arrived at the centre underweight, dehydrated and very weak, but now the little bat – who weighs just 7g, the same as a key – is eating well.

East Winch manager Alison Charles said: “Our wildlife assistants got to work as soon as he arrived and got him eating some specialist dog food made for canines recovering after surgery.

“Once he’d found his appetite, specialists got him onto mealworms and he is now thriving.

“He weighed just 6g when he arrived but we’ve managed to get him up to 7g - he’s eating his own bodyweight in mealworms every night!

“Thankfully he’s made a spooktacular recovery and we are hoping to release him soon as he is now flying well and has had the all-clear from the vet.”

Adult bats can be mistaken for babies as people don’t realise how small they can be and this can lead to healthy adult bats being brought in unnecessarily.

Experts have warned that bats must be treated carefully and people should avoid picking them up if possible, but if you have to, always handle with gloves and use a soft cloth or tea towel. It is also important to remember where you found it as it may be possible to return the bat for release.

If anyone suspects they’ve found a sick or injured bat, they should contact the Bat Conservation Trust on 0845 130 0228 who can give advice and put them in touch with their local bat carer.

If you can’t get through and are concerned for the welfare of an animal, please contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line by calling 0300 1234 999.

If you would like to help staff at East Winch help wildlife, like this bat, please look at the centre’s Amazon wish list online.

They need towels and facecloths to help with animals coming into their care this winter.