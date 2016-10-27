Spooky King’s Lynn Exorcist House put on the market ahead of Halloween

As Halloween draws nearer, perhaps you might consider moving into a house guaranteed to bring a fright night or two, as the cottage known as the Exorcist’s House in Lynn has been put up for sale.

Estate agency William H Brown has put the historic house on Chapel Lane on the market for £220,000.

The property was once home to a member of the clergy from St Nicholas’ Chapel, which is just a matter of metres away, who performed exorcisms in the late middle ages.

The Exorcist’s House is also connected to a defining moment in Lynn’s history where the last exorcism to have been carried out in the house led to a witch being burnt in the Tuesday Market Place.

Paul Nobbs, assistant manager at William H Brown in Lynn, said: “We are thrilled to bring to market this wonderful and unique home which is steeped in local history. The property defies its local name and legend and today offers a delightful and characterful cottage in a lovely central location next to the chapel.”