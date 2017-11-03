Spooky sightings spotted in King’s Lynn town centre

From wicked witches to creepy clowns, Lynn town centre was overrun with spooky sightings this Halloween.

Hundreds flocked to Vancouver Quarter shopping centre’s seasonal spooktacular on Tuesday, to celebrate Halloween in its true spooky style.

Halloween spooktacular in King's Lynn town centre.

Hosted by Vancouver Quarter and West Norfolk Council, children and their parents collected a special map from Halloween HQ in Tuesday Market Place before making their way around the town centre collecting code words from retailers as they went.

Those who completed the trail were rewarded with a goodie bag on their arrival back at Halloween HQ.

After completing the trail, youngsters were also entered into a prize draw to win £200 to spend in their town on toys.

Vancouver Quarter centre manager, Abbie Panks, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our Halloween event this year, we had lots of very happy children throughout the afternoon.

“It was fantastic to see so many smiling faces and the turnout this year was incredible, a good increase in footfall on last year. We were delighted by the positive feedback we received from parents, and we hope the children enjoyed completing the trail before tucking into their goodie bags packed with sweets.”

Children could also get photographed in their costumes in front of a spooky backdrop, and meet Vancouver Quarters and West Norfolk Council’s two giant witches who were out to cause mischief.

Ms Panks added: “I’d like to thank the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk for teaming up with us again for this event, the retailers who took part and to the wonderful support staff who helped us pack thousands of goodie bags and supported the event on the day.”

West Norfolk Council deputy leader, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “It was great to see so many scary costumes worn and faces painted which added to the fun atmosphere.”

