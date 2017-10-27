Sporle author releases his first 75,000 word novel

A Sporle born author is sharing the tale of an 80-year-old woman whose life has been tinged with sadness since her teenage years in a new book.

Barry Boughen, 64, of Great Cressingham, near Swaffham, has released his 75,000 word novel Little Robin: Vera’s Story on Amazon and Kindle, with hard and electronic versions available.

Little Robin: Vera’s Story looks at one lady’s life, Vera Betts, or Vera Hobbs as she was once known, as she shares stories of her younger years when she fell pregnant at aged 15.

Author Barry Boughen said: “I work in a nursing home and I have done for 12 years. Everyone has a story but not everyone gets to tell their story. I started writing short stories about fictional characters and Vera was one of them.

“Vera’s story went from 17,000 words to 75,000 words. I found her really easy to write about. This may sound odd, but it was almost like she was telling me what to say and I was just writing it down.”

Vera lives in a nursing home, and through flashbacks she opens up about her teenage pregnancy and her great love, Jonny Clitheroe.

The novel shares the 80-year-old’s inner thoughts and questions whether she will ever see Jonny again after the couple were torn apart following news of her pregnancy.

He added: “It was quite typical for unmarried women who became pregnant to be shunned by their families.”

The book costs £6.99 in paperback and £2.98 in Kindle edition. Visit, https://goo.gl/wiVJMx