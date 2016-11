Eastgate Academy held a Spotacular event with everyone dressing up in their spottiest outfits for a donation towards Children in Need.

A total of £200 was raised for dressing in spots and the cake raffle raised £129.50, making a grand total of £329.50.

The Academy once again thanked Mr Callaby who made another showstopper cake to be raffled off.

