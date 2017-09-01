Spread Daisy love by offering your support

A 13.1-mile run from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields to support a quadriplegic six-year-old is the goal of two women on a mission.

Sarah Byatt and Nicola Ward are taking on the Great North Run Half Marathon on September 10, to raise money for an East Winch girl’s specialist physiotherapy sessions.

Daisy Mason, who has cerebral palsy and requires a wheelchair, needs funding to continue attending Kids Physio Work (KPW) in Colchester.

Mother Lucy Mason, said: “Since attending KPW Daisy is stronger, her muscles are more flexible and she is controlling them better.

“Daisy attends fortnightly during term time and then goes for three days intensive treatment in school holidays. We have just returned from a three-day block and we can really see the difference with her sitting and core strength.”

It is hoped that with intensive physiotherapy and new advances in equipment, the former The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds-star on Channel 4, will reach her full potential and make her future a brighter, more independent one.

Mrs Mason added: “Daisy competed in a Superhero triathlon recently and cycled, swam and wheeled herself further than she ever has before which shows that the extra physio is really working.

“The therapy is so expensive and we are really grateful to Sarah and Nicola for raising awareness and much needed funds for this.”

To help with the fundraising, Daisy’s Divas have been busy crafting handmade Daisy hearts, which thanks to a Facebook campaign has led to hearts being sold to homes as far away as America.

The Divas are set to receive more than 2,000 hearts, which will all be tagged with Daisy’s Divas Just Giving page details.

Originally, Sarah and Nicola planned to give out the hearts along the Great North Run route, but as the “response has been so fantastic” local businesses are helping to spread the Daisy love by offering hearts in exchange for donation.

Hearts are available from Shan’s Fabric in Westgate, Hunstanton, Bobtailz Hairdressers in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hairshare on High Street in Lynn, The Daily Grind Café on London Road, Heidi’s Hair and Beauty, The Barbers Shop and Tanfastic all in Lynn Road, Gaywood.

To support Daisy, Sarah and Nicola visit www.justgiving.com/daisys-divas. You can also follow Daisy’s Divas on Facebook and Twitter.