Spring fair at Norfolk Hospice Tapping House the most successful yet

The spring fair at the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House has been described as their “most successful event ever”.The event on Saturday at the hospice in Hillington was attended by more than 300 people and raised £2,113. The money raised will go towards the general running costs which are required to run the home.

Jessica Walker, the Community Fundraiser at the Norfolk Hospice, was delighted with how many people attended.

She said: “It was our most successful event ever. Our car park was full and we had people queuing to get in. “It was really nice as people could go outside and enjoy the weather.

“It gave the opportunity for new people to see the hospice and understand what we do here.”

People who attended the fair could buy items from several craft stalls, including jewellery, chocolate, jams, greeting cards, knitting and even local art.

There was also a BBQ and an Easter treasure hunt which took place in the courtyard garden along with refreshments being served in the hospice cafe.

Tickets for the spring raffle were available to buy on the day and proved very popular with those attending, with the first prize being a luxury hamper.

The patients at the hospice also decorated pots and filled them with their own plants which they had grown themselves, managing to sell them on and raise £150 for their hospice.

Tapping House will soon be expanding when it opens its all new inpatients ward. Teale Pemberton, nine, is pictured above during the event.

