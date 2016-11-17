Springwood High School celebrates another successful year

Year 11 pupils at Springwood High School received their certificates and awards for all their hard work in the past year at the presentation evening held on Thursday of last week.

After an introduction by the vice-chair of governors, Amanda Arterton, headteacher Andy Johnson gave a short address before introducing inspirational guest speaker Emily Blake, former student and Miss GB United Nations 2016.

A vote of thanks was given to Daniel Harvey (Holkham head boy) and Alimay Campbell (Oxburgh head girl).

Award-winning students are pictured standing and sitting above with centre, Mrs Arterton, Miss Blake and Mr Johnson.

