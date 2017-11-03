Springwood High School pupils get a taste for culinary future

Springwood High School students have been cooking with gas while taking part in the Rotary Club’s Young Chef competition.

About 60 year nine food and nutrition students got stuck into the first round of the contest and produced a two-course meal using produce from Norfolk earlier in the month.

Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn organised the event with the school, during which three members were judges along with teachers Nicky Thompson and Stephen Beech, helped by Michael Prince, the sous chef at The Neptune in Old Hunstanton.

Students were judged on their choice of a healthy menu, their preparation and cooking skills, timetable, presentation and the taste of their food.

John Thorpe, who organised this round, said: “It was wonderful to be involved with such a well-coordinated school event. Our thanks to the judges for a lot of food tasting!”

The winner and runner-up will go forward to a local final to be held at the College of West Anglia in January. The students going forward are Rachel Diack, who was the overall winner, and Inndia Howard, with Jessica Moore in reserve place.

Pictured, from left, head of Year 9, Alun Bliss, Jessica Moore, Rachel Diack, Inndia Howard and John Thorpe. Photo: SUBMITTED.