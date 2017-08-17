Springwood students celebrate A-level success

Springwood High School students and staff are celebrating “fantastic results”, with 77 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades in their A-levels.

This year’s results showed a slight decrease on 12-months’ ago, with a total of 27 Norfolk Scholars with AAB grades or higher, compared to 39.

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson with students

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: “These are some really good, fantastic results. We are really proud of our students for achieving these fantastic grades.

“The majority of the A-levels taken this year were under the new style, which had only terminal exams. But, all students rose to the challenge and now they can trade up or bounce up to a higher calling university.”

Top performer of the year group, Leah Bowman is all set to attend University of Leeds to study fine art in September 2018 after achieving A* grades in fine art, photography and fashion.

She said: “It was such a huge surprise and I still can’t quite believe it. I thought I was going to get AAB so I was super chuffed.

John Greenacre and Jack Scotney

“I am taking a year out to travel Asia with my boyfriend and then we are going to Leeds where I will be studying fine art.”

With the majority of students set to take on their first choice university offer, others have gained higher level apprenticeships with companies including Coca-Cola and British Sugar.

Executive deputy headteacher John Hirst said: “Fashion is a new course here at Springwood. It has been running now for three to four years. It has grown in popularity from having around seven to eight students in its first year to now 20 to 25 students.

“We are the only school in the area that offers fashion and the students put on a truly lovely show at the end of the year where they show off what they have made.

Zara Koenigsberger and Grace Longmire

“We are really proud of all of the students and of Leah for achieving three A* grades. It is lovely to see a creative, academic student achieving the highest grade.”

Another top performer, John Greenacre scored an A* in maths and an A in further maths and physics, he will be heading off to study physics at University of Nottingham.

Jack Scotney, who scored an A in maths and a C in further maths and physics, said: “I am really pleased with my grades. They have got me into a three-A course in Sheffield to study theoretical physics.”

Assistant headteacher in charge of the Sixth Form, George Pettitt said: “This is another great year for our sixth-form students. The sixth form continues to deliver success in facilitating subjects such as mathematics, history and English.

“We have also widened the range of subjects offered in the sixth form to include fashion design and photography due to demand, and the students in these subjects have also obtained fantastic outcomes.”

Naomi Goddard will be taking up a degree in dance at University of Cumbria after achieving a B in dance and history and a C in music. She said: “I was hoping to achieve these grades and I am really pleased with them. I am excited to start university.”

Georgia Ballard, who is one of the 27 students who gained Norfolk Scholar status, is all set to study a degree in photography at Sheffield Hallam University after getting an A* in fashion, an A in photography and a C in media.

Chair of governors and chair of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, Roger Livesey, said: “I congratulate all of our sixth form students and staff on another brilliant set of A-level results.

“The Springwood Sixth Form is a beacon of academic success in the area and serves all students of West Norfolk schools well. It is so satisfying so see so many young people achieve their first choice future.”