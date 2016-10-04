Springwood teacher banned for exam cheat

King’s Lynn exam cheat teacher banned

Tina Van Wouw, 33, who taught photography at Springwood High School, supplied work to pupils to put into their exam portfolios which had in fact been done by other pupils.

The ban was imposed on behalf of Education Secretary Justine Greening, following a finding that Ms Van Wouw was guilty of “unacceptable professional conduct” by a teachers disciplinary panel in Coventry.

In their findings the National College of Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) panel say that her conduct was such that it could bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

They found that she supplied one or more year 12 photography pupils with work of other pupils and or former pupils to use in their portfolios as if it was their own; was in breach of exam rules; and that she acted dishonestly.

The matter came to light after a pupil was looking at another pupils portfolio and spotted some of her own work in it. They were photograms of her own hands in a heart shape.

The findings said that the panel “considered that on the balance of probabilities it is was more likely than not that Miss Van Wouw handed the work of current or former pupils to one or more of the year 12 photography pupils for use in their sketchbooks/portfolios to be included as if it was their own.”

They said that they considered that the actions of Miss Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013 and who was dismissed for gross malpractice in February 2015 after this matter came to light, were “dishonest”.

The panel had been told that up to 70 per cent of pupils’ sketchbooks had contained work belonging to other pupils.

Imposing the ban Jayne Millions, NCTL head of teacher misconduct, said she agreed with the panel that Miss Van Wouw’s actions “fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.”

It was, she said, conduct which could not be reasonably tolerated.

However, she said that the panel had considered that Miss Van Wouw was capable of gaining insight into the appropriateness of her actions so as to ensure that such conduct was not repeated and that in those circumstances the way should be left open for her to apply to have the ban lifted after two years.

But she made it clear that before the ban is ever lifted, Miss Van Wouw will have to prove to another panel that she is fit to return to teaching.