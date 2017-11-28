Squadron holds presentations

The civilian committee of 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron Air Cadets was on hand to greet parents and VIP guests at the presentation evening.

It was held on Monday of last week at Lynn Town Hall and attended by some 100 people.

Awards Winners L to R.. Cdt Grace Richardson, Cdt Cpl Erin McConigle, Cdt Robert Messam, Cdt Cpl Darcey Hillard, Cdt Cpl Harry Pink, Cdt Isaac Mayes, Cdt Dylan Cooper, Cdt Sgt Adam Bocking, Cdt Shona Paterson. Picture: MIKE LISTER

As they arrived in the Stone Hall parents, staff and invited guests were able, with a welcoming drink in hand, to mingle and talk before moving into the Assembly Room for the presentation of awards.

The squadron’s commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch, started the proceedings with a welcome speech that touched on the activities and achievements of the squadron and its cadets over the previous 12 months and what was in the pipeline for 2018.

She then handed over to her second-in-command, Flying Officer Chris Barrett, who explained, as each award was presented, the tough decisions that had been made in deciding the recipients.

The individual awards were as follows: Best Cadet – Cdt Shona Paterson; Best NCO – Cdt Sgt Adam Bocking; Best New Recruit – Cdt Isaac Mayes; Harry King Formal Training Award – Cdt Grace Richardson; Geoff Bullen Award for Flying – Cdt Cpl Harry Pink; George Cole Community Award – Cdt Cpl Darcey Hillard; Sports Award – Cdt Shone Paterson; Sgt Harden Award for Endeavour – Cdt Robert Messem; Richard Spooner Award For Diligence & Consistent Effort – Cdt Dylan Cooper; David Whitby Award for Excellence in Leadership Skills – Cdt Cpl Erin McConigle.

Cdt Sgt Bocking talks to assembled parents and VIP guests. Picture: MIKE LISTER

Having presented the George Cole Award, the squadron’s civilian committee chairman Mike Lister, then presented a portrait of the squadron’s first commanding officer to the squadron, Claude ‘Pop’ Freestone, who was mayor of King’s Lynn at the time of the 1953 floods.

At the conclusion of the presentations, Cadet Sgt Adam Bocking stepped forward and publicly thanked the CO and her staff for their commitment and effort on behalf of the cadets.