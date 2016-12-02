St Clement’s High supports Young Carers

Students from St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement presented Emma Kandjou, from West Norfolk Young Carers, with a cheque for £246.02 raised from an end-of-year fun walk.

Emma comes into the school every two weeks to support students who have caring responsibilities at home.

Lisa Addison-Paul, the schools KS3 Pastoral support officer, said: “Having a Young Carers support group has had a positive impact on the school’s young carers, and has aided us in helping to identify young carers and to be able to assess and meet their needs.”