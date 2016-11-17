St Clements High School students in Terrington remember the Fallen

In a mark of Remembrance Day, St Clement High students from Terrington St Clement, donned poppies and took part in a special assembly concentrating on the importance of November 11 – Armistice Day. Students who are currently in the cadets arrived in their military uniforms. Pictured above are students and teachers on the day of remembrance. From left, Cadet Ben Durrant, Cadet Nicolas Durrant, headteacher Nigel Willingham, head girl Alice Runyard, head boy Tom Edwards, Junior Cadet Jack Dennis, deputy headteacher Tom Duce and Cadet Abbie Deans.
Picture: Supplied
