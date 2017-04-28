St George’s Day marked in style in Brancaster Staithe

Patrons at the Jolly Sailors pub in Brancaster Staite were kept entertained by The King’s Morris dancers on Sunday.

The annual event, celebrating St George’s Day, attracted around 40 onlookers who braved the cold spring afternoon in the pub’s garden.

The King's Morris Dancers perform at The Jolly Sailors Pub at Brancaster Staithe (for St George's Day)

Assistant manager, Jacques Pound-Scully, said: “Although the weather was cold we were very busy with around 40 onlookers.

“The dancers stayed for more than an hour before moving onto Wells. Many families enjoyed the outside entertainment before coming inside for Sunday lunch.”

The King’s Morris was formed in 1978 and are members of The Morris Federation.

They currently tour across North-West Norfolk on bank holidays and are one of many teams who meet on the second Sunday in September as part of ‘massed Morris’ in Lynn, which takes place as part of Heritage Open Day.

The King's Morris Dancers perform at The Jolly Sailors Pub at Brancaster Staithe (for St George's Day)

Adorned in grey top hats, white shirts and trousers, their ribbons and bellpads sport the Linnets’ colours of blue and gold. They will next perform in the Saturday Market Place at midday on Monday as part of the Lynn May Garland Procession.