St Martha’s Catholic Primary School cuts ribbon on next stage of development

Educational leaders and students are celebrating the opening of a new extension to a primary school, saying it is a wonderful learning facility.

Staff and pupils at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School cut the ribbon on a new building yesterday, opening doors to eight state of the art classrooms, a purpose-built sports hall, changing rooms, a toilet for the disabled, staff room, and outdoor multi-use area.

The extension has cost almost £3.4 million to complete, and was officially opened by the Bishop of East Anglia Rev Alan Hopes, borough mayor Carol Bower, and Norfolk County Council’s head of planning and organisation in children’s services Chris Hey.

The headteacher at St Martha’s Catholic Primary School, Aidan McGovern, said: “It is a wonderful facility for Gaywood and King’s Lynn. It cost £3.4 million to complete and we are extremely pleased with the outcome.

“We have wonderful facilities for the children including, eight new classrooms, an indoor sporting facility, a multi-use outdoor sporting area, as well as changing rooms, a disabled toilet, and a staff room.”

Mr McGovern also commissioned a Noah’s Ark play area which has been placed in front of the new building, in memory of a student who died.

Mr Hey said: “What is great about the new building is the modern facilities and the added space it has brought.

“The original building was built in 1960s and with this extension the children now have modern facilities to learn with and play with, which will surely enhance their learning.

“They have a purpose-built sports hall, which can also be used as a school hall, that will allow room for new and large equipment.”

After cutting the ribbon to the new building, Mr McGovern invited visitors, staff and former staff into the new sports hall to share memories about the school and give thanks to those who helped with its construction.

Mrs Bower said: “This school has a wonderful sense of family to it. It is wonderful to see former staff members, who worked in the original school when it was first built, and current staff members come together to commemorate the opening of the new building.

“The facilities the children have are wonderful and I am sure they will enjoy their new school building. The family atmosphere here is wonderful and it is great to see so many people turn out to celebrate.”