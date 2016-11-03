Staff go the extra mile at Downham nursing home

Three members of staff at a nursing home in Downham have walked from their workplace to Lynn train station to raise money for a Christmas treat for residents. The staff at Downham Grange completed the 13-mile walk on Saturday to ensure their clients can go and see the pantomime Cinderella at Alive Leisure’s Corn Exchange in Lynn. Adam Titcombe, maintenance man at the care home, was joined by head chef Natalie Morton and senior carer Mandy Munden. Adam said: “We left Downham Grange at 9.30am, we all had a good time but found our legs and hips were hurting coming up to Lynn. But it was all worthwhile. We expect our final fundraising total to exceed £700 which will be more than enough for our panto outing.” Pictured are, from left: Adam, Natalie and Mandy.
