Staff of King’s Lynn store takes jelly bath for charity

Staff from Lynn’s Marks and Spencer in High Street volunteered to sit in a ice cold bath of jelly in order to raise funds for Macmillan.
Customers of the store gave generously to help raise £530.
The store will continuing its fundraising exploits by supporting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday, September 30.
A number of activities are planned while M&S will donate 5p from every coffee and cake sold to Macmillan.
Pictured are staff from the store doing their bit for charity.
