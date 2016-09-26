Staff of King’s Lynn store takes jelly bath for charity

Staff from Lynn’s Marks and Spencer in High Street volunteered to sit in a ice cold bath of jelly in order to raise funds for Macmillan.

Customers of the store gave generously to help raise £530.

The store will continuing its fundraising exploits by supporting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday, September 30.

A number of activities are planned while M&S will donate 5p from every coffee and cake sold to Macmillan.

Pictured are staff from the store doing their bit for charity.