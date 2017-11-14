Stagecoach rejects safety concerns over parking in King’s Lynn

Stagecoach Norfolk has rejected concerns that parking on the pavement outside their Lynn depot could ‘result in fatality’.

Stagecoach buses have been spotted parking on pavements outside their Lynn depot on Hamlin Way, but officials say it is unlikely to affect pedestrians in any way.

Stagecoach Norfolk operations manager, Kevin Sharp said: “We do occasionally park buses outside the depot ready for an early departure.

“But as the depot is situation at the end of a cul-de-sac and this only happens early in the morning for the briefest of periods. It is unlikely that pedestrians would be affected in any way.”

Concern came after a West Norfolk resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, spotted a bus parking on the pavement, saying he “does not want to see bunches of flowers at the roadside because of Stagecoach’s flagrant disregard for public footpath and road safety”.

The resident said: “Every night literally busses and coaches belonging to Stagecoach flood the entire road infrastructure outside Stagecoach’s depot and sprawl out parked on footpaths and at a T-junction outside their neighbouring factories and premises.

“It is abundantly clear that they have far too many coaches and buses for what their premises can accommodate.

“Even their bus drivers are parking their cars on public footpaths outside of Stagecoach’s premises because they have too many staff and buses for the premises they have.

“Someone will get run over or knocked off their bicycle on these blind obstructions bends with buses and coaches everywhere.”