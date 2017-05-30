‘Stay united’ message during King’s Lynn solidarity event after Manchester attack

People of various religions, races and backgrounds came together in Lynn on Sunday all to promote the same cause – peace.

Dozens of people took to Lynn town centre on Sunday to show their support to those who had been affected and to join together.

Anti-extremism event in King's Lynn Lorne Green Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (centre) giving his support to the event on Sunday, he is with Usman Chaudhary (right)

Among the crowd was Lorne Green, police and crime commissioner for Norfolk, who said: “I can’t think of a time when it’s been more important to stand united regardless of surface differences, and I wanted to be a part of that.

“There are certain groups in our society which too often get bad press. They say ‘one or two bad apples spoil the barrel’ – and they have suffered unfairly from that phenomenon.”

Mr Green said the negative comments were not illustrative of the majority.

“The root of Islam and Judaism is peace which gets distorted by some really bad people, and that is not representative of the population, which is why I wanted to stand steadfast with them,” he added.

The solidarity event was organised by Usman Chaudhary, regional manager of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK, who hoped the day would help bring people together.

He said: “The terrorists have tried to divide us, and if you divide, we will be beaten. But if we stay united, we will be much stronger.

“We must defeat them, and the only way to do that is to be united, irrespective of colour or religion.”

Mr Chaudhury said he organised the event with help from the police, West Norfolk Council and his father Chaudhury Ahmad.

“I only had three days to organise this, but when I heard the news that there had been a bombing in this country – which is my home, especially as a dad of three, it’s a different kind of feeling, a horrible feeling.

“I felt sick when I heard about it.”

A minute’s silence was held and various speeches were given during the day to a crowd of about 60 people, who were of different colours, religions and backgrounds.

“Our motto is ‘Love For All, Hatred For None’,” Mr Chaudhury added.

Later in the week, a vigil is due to be held in Lynn to remember the attack victims and to show support to those who have been affected by the blast.

The vigil, hosted by West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower, will be held in Tower Gardens from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, June 2.

The mayor and other community and religious leaders will speak at the vigil, to voice West Norfolk’s sorrow at this atrocity, and sympathy for those affected.

It will be multi-denominational and everyone is welcome to attend.

Mrs Bower said: “I feel that it is paramount that we come together to express solidarity in the wake of last Monday’s senseless and atrocious attack in Manchester.

“We have all been shocked by what happened and it is important that people know they are not alone in feeling sorrow.

“This will be an opportunity to show the families affected by this awful event that our thoughts are with them.”