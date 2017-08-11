Stephen Hawking pays visit to Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary

He’s the inspiration behind a blockbuster film, a best-selling author and one of the most famous physicists in the world.

And on Thursday, Professor Stephen Hawking made an unexpected visit to Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary, to the surprise of staff and visitors there.

Adam Makinson, marketing coordinator at the sanctuary, said: “We weren’t expecting a visit – many of the staff, including myself were all in disbelief.”

Mr Makinson said, despite this, the staff were on hand to ensure their surprise guest had an enjoyable day.

He said: “We made sure he had a fantastic visit to the sanctuary. One of our team members spent some time with him and his family talking about some of the amazing creatures we have on display.

“I believe Norfolk is one of the best places to watch a meteor shower, hence his reason to be in Norfolk.”

Mr Makinson said over the past few years, the sanctuary has welcomed a number of famous faces including Olympic swimmer Jessica Jane Applegate as well as the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George.

Staff member Ally Sharp said on Facebook: “I just gave Stephen Hawking a guided tour of Hunstanton Sea Life.”

He added: “I’ve never been so nervous.”