Stoke Ferry church hosts art show

A parish church near Downham has been filled with dozens of works during the exhibition of a village art group.

The annual display by the All Saints Painters opened to the public at the parish church in Stoke Ferry on Saturday and will remain on show until next weekend.

Eight members of the group displayed works at the exhibition, which is being held with the permission of group patron Kit Hesketh-Harvey. Organisers were hoping it would feature at least 100 individual pieces.

The display included paintings, greetings cards and items of pottery that are also available to purchase.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm each day until next Sunday, June 25.

Parking and disabled access are both available and admission is free.