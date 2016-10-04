Stoke Ferry father appeals for extra help on charity committee

The Stoke Ferry parents who set up a charity in memory of their daughter, who died of a rare disorder, are calling on volunteers to join their fundraising committee.

John, 57, and Linda Green, 52, were inspired to set up Debbie’s Special Four charity after the death of their 12-year-old daughter to Batten Disease, a rare neurodegenerative condition that attacks the brain, in 2011.

Now, after their first year of fundraising saw them split £3,000 between four charities close to their hearts, they are looking for extra help to help grow the charity for the future.

Mr Green said: “We’re talking children here - every penny we raise is going to help a lot of children at Churchill Park, on Rudham Ward, at Quidenham Hospice and through Batten Research.”

He added: “We need to get a cure or something to help so that no-one has to go through what our Debbie did. She was a happy, cheerful child despite what she was going through and a lot of that was down to the staff who looked after her.

“They were always on hand with help and support whether at school or at the hospital, and it’s nice to know we can help look after other children.”

After holding a Christmas party, a sponsored seven mile walk and various other events including a bingo, the committee have now raised £3,000, with £750 being donated to each of their four causes.

Now the couple find great comfort in fundraising in memory of their daughter. Mr Green said: “You want children to be the best they can be, we would love to have our Debbie back with us but this horrible disease took her away from us.

“Now we do what we can and the moral support we get from doing this charity work is amazing.”

As the charity enters it’s second year of fundraising, charity founders John and Linda are appealing for more volunteers to come forward and help

Mr Green said: “We want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported us along the way.

“Now, we’re looking for a secretary and a computer whizz kid to help out on the committee, anyone who is interested can come along to our AGM on November 3 at Stoke Ferry Village Hall from 7pm, or call me beforehand to discuss.”

If you would like to join the committee or volunteer to help out with fundraising, contact John Green on 07920 164907.

Linda Green will be hosting her fundraising bingo at Stoke Ferry Village Hall on October 16, from 6.30pm, all are welcome.