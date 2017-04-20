Stomp your feet and clap your hands for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

Get ready to stomp your feet, clap your hands and grab your partner by the hands in support of charity.

The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House are hosting at a bustling barn dance on Sunday, May 28, at The Great Barn, Manor Mews, in Tattersett.

The event is being hosted by the Wagg family who regularly organise events in aid of the Hospice.

The site comprises of 10 holiday properties available to let, as well as The Great Barn which is a venue for celebrations such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

Fiona Wagg said: “Whether you’ve been to a barn dance before or if it’s your first time giving it a go - all ages and abilities are welcome.

“This is a great opportunity to kick up your heels, have some fun and raise some money for charity.”

Participants can dance the night away to Compass Moon. There will also be a licensed bar on the evening selling light snacks along with a raffle and tombola.

Jessica Walker, community fundraiser at the Norfolk Hospice, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Wagg family for organising this event.

“The money raised will make a vital contribution to our funding, helping us continue to provide free palliative care and support to patients, and their carers and families in the local community.”

Tickets are £10 per adult and children are free. They are available to buy online at www.norfolkhospice.org.uk or by calling the fundraising office on 01485 601701.

Tickets are selling fast and Tapping House are advising anyone interested, to purchase their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House has been providing care, comfort and compassion to those in the community nearing the end of their lives and to their families and friends, since 1984.