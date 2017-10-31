Stop Hate in Norfolk campaign to be launched

Reporting incidents of hate crime in West Norfolk should become easier thanks to new campaign set to be launched this week.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council are launching Stop Hate in Norfolk (SHiN) on Thursday.

The third-party reporting protocol has been revised, since its first introduction in 2009, and aims to develop a countywide network of locations in a bid to encourage victims and witnesses to report hate incidents to specially-trained staff, as well as police.

Julie Inns, Norfolk Police’s equality and diversity manager, said: “This is why we have been working closely with the county council to make it easier for Norfolk residents to report such incidents, but understand that some are not comfortable talking to the police directly.”

The protocol will see public, private and voluntary agencies work together by passing on reports made to them to the police on behalf of the victim, she added.

Alison Thomas, deputy leader of the county council, said: “We want to send a clear message in Norfolk – that hate and prejudice will not be tolerated.”

The launch will hear about the importance of the protocol and what work is being done to support vulnerable people.