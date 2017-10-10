Store giant boosts community centre garden project

A disabled access route to a Lynn community centre’s garden is to be built thanks to a supermarket chain’s grant.

Tesco is to make a £1,000 contribution to the project at the Providence Street Placeshaping Community Centre, through the proceeds of its Bags of Help programme.

The garden was built by Freebridge Community Housing’s property services unit and completed in June.

Other donors to the project included Lovell, Arc Fabrications, ElecSure, KJ Plastering Ltd, Westcoast Windows, Osborn & Kent, Proctor Roofing, Ground Control.

The Norfolk Youth Offending Team donated benches from its workshop, while West Norfolk MIND donated fencing.

Freebridge director of housing Robert Clarke said: “We are extremely grateful for the funding that Tesco have pledged to this project.

“Our new community garden has already proved popular with the local community and service users at Providence Street Placeshaping Community Centre.

“We couldn’t be more delighted that we can now make this fantastic new facility accessible to everyone who visits the centre.”