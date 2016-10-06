Store to open at ‘murder pub’ site in Snettisham

A Co-op food store is set to open this month on the site of the infamous murder of a pub landlady in Snettisham.

Located in Lynn Road, the new store is to be launched on the site of the former Compasses pub which has been closed since 2010 after Rebecca Thorpe, 28, was shot by her partner.

The store, which will open on Thursday, October 20, has created 20 new retail jobs, for which there are still vacancies.

A spokesman said it will have a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials, and include an in-store bakery and customer car parking.

Matt Thorogood, store manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Snettisham, and to have the opportunity to re-activate this former derelict site and to serve the local community.

“Our ambition is to ensure that the store is a real asset locally, a community hub. It is an exciting time for the whole team.”

The new store will bring the Co-op’s new membership scheme to the community, which will see members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products, with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

The appointment of a community pioneer will see “commitment to making a difference locally”.