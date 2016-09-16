Stow Bridge fair boosts graveyard bid

Churchgoers in Stow Bridge doubled their fundraising efforts at the annual autumn fair last weekend to raise over £700 for a new graveyard.

A church warden and his wife were among those hard at work collecting bric a brac and making sure Saturday’s autumn fair was a success.

Daphne Cranwell, secretary and treasurer for Stow Bridge Church, said: “We are really thrilled to have raised £707, last year we raised around £300 so we’d like to thank everyone who gave items, cakes and who donated.”

The money, and a further £1,400 raised earlier this summer at a flower festival, will go towards the purchase of a new area of land at the back of the church which is to be used as an extension of the grave yard.

Mrs Cranwell said: “We have a very nice churchyard but we have to buy more land because the graveyard is almost full.

“We’re currently in negotiations to buy more land from a farmer whose land backs on to the churchyard and we have a meeting next week to access how far we are with the process, but it will be happening, it has to.”

She added: “We have a very unique church, it was actually brought to Stow Bridge on the train and put up like a Lego house in 1908.”

Last weekend’s event welcomed a crowd of 90 to the village hall for bric a brac, books, cakes and a flower stand.

Mrs Cranwell said: “My husband, Rodney, and I have been all around the village collecting some really nice pieces for the bric a brac, and we held the event earlier this year so we think that is why it was so popular and raised so much more money.

“The money raised has given us an opportunity to get another piece of land to extend the graveyard and that’s exactly what we’re planning to do.”

From the first Wednesday in October, there will be a weekly tea dance held at the village hall from 2-4pm. This will run from October through to May and tickets are available on the door of each event for £3. This also includes tea and cakes.