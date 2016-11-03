Stranger’s actions praised after help to save young girl in King’s Lynn

A father has praised the actions of a stranger in Lynn who helped save his daughter’s life.

Daniel Green, from Lynn, was driving home from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with his two-year-old daughter Sarah after she had been discharged from their care on the afternoon of Saturday, October 22.

Sarah Green, right, with her older sister Lucy. Photo: submitted ANL-160311-154412001

Sarah had had a febrile seizure earlier that morning and had a temperature over 40 degrees, but after leaving the hospital in the afternoon, and having only reached the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout, Mr Green realised his daughter had had another seizure and was not breathing.

Mr Green described the moment he and his partner Stella Remmig realised there was a problem: “We were in the car, we’d just got to the hospital roundabout when I looked at her and saw her eyes were in the back of her head and she had turned blue.

“I initially thought she had choked on a sweet that she had been given at the hospital, and I was worried about doing CPR because anything would have gone into her lungs.

“But she’d clearly stopped breathing, it was pretty scary. I got her out of the car, but the traffic was backed up so we couldn’t drive her back to the hospital, so I picked her up in my arms and made a run for it.

“I had made it about 10 steps when a van pulled up next to me.”

Sarah’s auntie Chantelle Green, who put out a plea on social media to find the stranger who helped her niece, said: “The man we are searching for did not have to stop or get involved but he pulled over throwing open the passenger door shouting at my brother ‘get in the car, I will get her to A&E as quickly as I can’ (and drove) as fast as he could to get her help.

“In the van my brother gave her mouth-to-mouth and got her breathing again before they arrived at A&E.

“As soon as they got to the hospital she got the help she needed.

“If that man had not pulled over, my brother would not have been able to give her mouth-to-mouth as he was running with her.

“The outcome could have been very different and we want to thank that man! From all our family, we thank you!”

Since the story was posted on social media, the family have received a wealth of messages from people praising the stranger’s actions and wishing Sarah well.

One such message said: “I hope she’s OK, it must have been so frightening for you all. What a good job that man was there and willing to help.”

Another said: “I hope all is OK now and she is recovering. What a brave family you have and I hope you find the stranger.”

Similarly, a further message said: “This brings a tear (to my eye) to think what could have been, but this person who stopped is exceptional.”

The post on Facebook has now been ‘reacted to’ more than 400 times and shared more than 500 times on the social media platform.

The family have since found the man and have been able to get in touch to thank him for what he did that day, but they said that he wishes to remain anonymous.

Miss Remmig said: “It was very scary. Thank goodness for the man that stopped, words can’t describe how grateful we are.”

Mr Green added: “Who knows what could have happened if he hadn’t pulled up.

“He could see we were in trouble because Sarah’s arms were hanging down, lifeless.

“But I’m glad to say that Sarah’s now back to her bright and beautiful self again.”