Street light is restored to Narborough

Pupils in Narborough will soon have a safer journey to school, following approval of an £863 match-funding grant from Breckland Council to reinstate a street lamp.

Peter Wilkinson, Breckland Council member for Narborough, has worked closely with the parish council to support its plan.

He said: “The former street light was removed several years ago and residents have been fearful of using the road in the winter months ever since.

“It is a fast and busy road, used by many village families walking to and from the school every day.

“A disabled resident also uses this route regularly so this is very welcome news for the village.”

Narborough Parish Council will provide the remaining £864.

Grant funding cannot normally be used for street lighting but Breckland members agreed that this is an exceptional case.

Alan Brinsdon, chairman of Narborough Parish Council, said: “We have been aware of residents’ concerns for many years, but were not eligible for funding from our usual sources. I am delighted that our application has been approved in time for the approach of winter, and we hope that the new streetlight will be in place by the end of November.”

The new LED streetlight will be at the eastern end of the village, near to Swaffham Road.

Small match-funding grants of up to £5,000 to cover a maximum of 50% of the total project cost are available for voluntary and community groups, schools, and town and parish councils. For more information, and to apply, contact the Norfolk Community Foundation who administer the fund on Breckland’s behalf – tel 01603 623958, email grants@norfolkfoundation.com or visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/funds/breckland-council-community-funding