Streets ahead as new exhibition focuses on town

A stunning new photographic exhibition is opening in Lynn today to show how the town’s streets have changed over the years.

The North End Streets Through Time exhibition is a follow up to the King’s Lynn Through Time – written by trustee of the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum Paul Richards – which was published back in 2014.

North End Streets Through Time. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Using some of the photographs from True’s Yard impressive collection and some more recent images taken by local photographer Richard Flowers, visitors will be able to see just how much the North End has changed over the last century.

The exhibition opens today at 12pm and will run until Monday, May 15.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Last admission is at 3:30pm.

Admission costs £3 for adults, £2.50 for seniors (over 60), £1.50 for children and under 5s go free.

A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £6.

For more information, contact the museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk

Alternatively, you can visit the True’s Yard’s website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.